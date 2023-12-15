Watch Now:

Caldwell-Pope (concussion) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Thunder.

Caldwell-Pope landed in concussion protocol during Tuesday's win over the Bulls and will miss a second straight game Saturday. Justin Holiday drew the start in Caldwell-Pope's absence Thursday and will likely do so again versus Oklahoma City, but Reggie Jackson, Christian Braun and Julian Strawther are also candidates for increased roles.

