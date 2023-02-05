Caldwell-Pope (ankle) won't return to Saturday's game against the Hawks, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

The fact that Caldwell-Pope wasn't on the bench when the second half started suggested the injury was severe, and that was confirmed when he was spotted in street clothes midway through the second half. The upcoming hours will be crucial to determine his status, but it wouldn't be surprising if he's unable to play Sunday against the Timberwolves in the second half of a back-to-back set.