Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Appears in 62 games

Beasley appeared in 62 games with the Nuggets in 2017-18 and averaged 3.2 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game.

Beasley did play in 62 games this season but only averaged 9.2 minutes per game as he usually wasn't much of a factor of the bench all year long. The former Florida State standout is signed with Denver for next season where he will make about $1.8 million.