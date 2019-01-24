Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Back to bench Wednesday

Beasley will return to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Beasley had started the past seven games, scoring in double-figures in all but one, but will return to his typical bench role as coach Michael Malone looks to return to the his original starting five. Beasley, who may have earned more playing time through his strong play, will likely come off the bench for the foreseeable future.