Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Career-high point tally in win

Beasley delivered 35 points (12-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 41 minutes in the Nuggets' 136-122 win over the Rockets on Friday.

Beasley made the most of a spot start at shooting guard in place of Gary Harris (groin), exploding for a career-high point total on laser-focused shooting. The 2016 first-round pick is enjoying a career season, but his offensive efficiency has especially been something to behold lately. Factoring in Friday's effort, Beasley has shot at least 50.0 percent in each of the last 11 games, factoring out an eight-minute stint versus the Jazz on Jan. 23 in which he didn't log an attempt. Beasley finished January with a 55.0 percent success rate from the field, including 45.7 percent from three-point range. Given Harris' lingering injury issues this season and Beasley's vastly improved play, it remains to be seen how the minutes between the two will continue to be divided over the balance of the campaign.