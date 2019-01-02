Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Career highs in points and dimes
Beasley contributed 23 points (8-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 115-108 win over the Knicks.
Beasley finished with career highs in scoring and assists while matching his career high in made threes. He has scored at least 21 points in three of the last four games, reaching double figures in six straight. With that being said, Gary Harris (hip) saw 20 minutes in his return to the lineup and Will Barton (groin) could return with the next week, which will make it difficult for Beasley to continue earning as many minutes as he has over the last couple weeks.
