Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Cleared to play Saturday

Beasley (ankle) is available Saturday against the Suns, Chris Dempsey of the Nuggets' official site reports.

Despite leaving Friday's game with an injured ankle, Beasley will be able to take the floor Saturday. Over his past four appearances, he's averaging 16.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals.

