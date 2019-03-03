Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Coming off bench Saturday

Beasley will come off the bench Saturday against the Pelicans, Chris Dempsey of the Nuggets' official site reports.

Coach Michael Malone has inserted Gary Harris back into the starting five, though reports indicate he remains on a minutes restriction. Still, this could mean the end of Beasley being a regular part of the Nuggets' starting five, and it's possible we see his role reduced from here on out. As a reserve this season, Beasley has averaged 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 21.0 minutes.