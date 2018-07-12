Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Continues to impress with 19-point effort in loss
Beasley recorded 19 points (9-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds, three steals and an assist across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 85-77 first-round Vegas Summer League playoff loss to the Raptors.
The 2016 first-round draft pick hasn't had much of an impact in his tenure with the Nuggets, averaging only 3.2 points per game across 62 contests last season. He has looked every bit the starter in the summer session despite sitting out one game with a wrist injury. The former Florida State Seminole is getting paid $1.8 M next season, but nothing appears to be changing with Denver's first unit. Beasley will find a hard time moving up the depth chart yet again.
