Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Double-digit effort in loss
Beasley finished with 13 points (5-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 112-100 loss to the Pelicans.
Beasley notched another double-digit scoring performance, ending with 13 points including three triples. He has now played at least 20 minutes in three straight games, averaging 12.0 points and 2.7 three-pointers. His role is very inconsistent, highlighted by the fact he had scored a total of 18 points in his previous five games.
