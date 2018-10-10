Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Double-figures again for Beasley

Beasley produced 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, and three assists in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 109-103 preseason loss to the Clippers.

Beasley scored in double-figures for the fourth consecutive preseason game, recording 12 points while playing a team-high 29 minutes. Beasley was less efficient in this one but still managed to get it done on the offensive end. He is going to struggle to play meaningful minutes but his ability to play a number of positions could see him on the court a little more. Despite this opportunity, he offers very little in the way of fantasy value.