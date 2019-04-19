Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Drops 20 points in loss

Beasley totaled 20 points (7-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes in the Nuggets' loss to the Spurs on Thursday.

Beasley nearly produced a double-double in Thursday's loss, missing that feat by one rebound. It was one of Beasley's best all-around games of the season, though his strong performance wasn't enough to get the Nuggets a needed win. Beasley's production has been inconsistent this season, and another 20-point outburst would be surprising in Game 4 on Saturday.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...