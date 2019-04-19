Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Drops 20 points in loss

Beasley totaled 20 points (7-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes in the Nuggets' loss to the Spurs on Thursday.

Beasley nearly produced a double-double in Thursday's loss, missing that feat by one rebound. It was one of Beasley's best all-around games of the season, though his strong performance wasn't enough to get the Nuggets a needed win. Beasley's production has been inconsistent this season, and another 20-point outburst would be surprising in Game 4 on Saturday.