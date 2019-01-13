Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Drops 21 points in loss Saturday
Beasley ended with 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt), one rebound, and one assist in 40 minutes during Saturday's 102-93 loss to the Suns.
Beasley continues to take advantage of the Gary Harris (groin) injury, putting up 21 points in 40 minutes. Beasley has been putting up borderline standard league value over the past three weeks, buoyed by his scoring and three-pointers. It sounds as though Harris is nearing a return and Will Barton returned for this one meaning Beasley's production could be coming to an end.
More News
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...