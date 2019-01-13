Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Drops 21 points in loss Saturday

Beasley ended with 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt), one rebound, and one assist in 40 minutes during Saturday's 102-93 loss to the Suns.

Beasley continues to take advantage of the Gary Harris (groin) injury, putting up 21 points in 40 minutes. Beasley has been putting up borderline standard league value over the past three weeks, buoyed by his scoring and three-pointers. It sounds as though Harris is nearing a return and Will Barton returned for this one meaning Beasley's production could be coming to an end.