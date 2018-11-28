Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Drops season-high 20 points Tuesday
Beasley had 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, and two steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 117-85 victory over the Lakers.
Beasley had multiple season-high's Tuesday as the Nuggets blew out the hapless Lakers. A performance like this is certainly no reason to go running to the waiver wire as it was a mere case of garbage time. Beasley has had some moments thus far this season but at this stage belongs in deeper formats only.
