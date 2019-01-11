Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Efficient in win
Beasley scored 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and tallied a rebound along with five assists, two steals and a block across 31 minutes Thursday against the Clippers.
Beasley has drawn two straight starts with Garry Harris (hamstring) once again on the shelf. Beasley hasn't consistently been able to put up strong outings like he did Thursday night, and his minutes figure to take a hit once the Nuggets return to full strength, which could be any day now. He's certainly a risky fantasy play when taking this into consideration.
