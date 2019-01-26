Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Excels off the bench with 19 points

Beasley turned in 19 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and a steal across 23 minutes in Friday's 132-95 win over the Suns.

Although they probably would have given their bench more time in the first game of a back-to-back, there wasn't much cause to keep their starters on the floor in the second half in this blowout. Jamal Murray (ankle) also left the game in a walking boot, so both Beasley and Monte Morris were called upon to contribute. It will be interesting to see how things shake out on Saturday at home against the 76'ers, but Beasley should still play a key role even if Murray takes the floor.