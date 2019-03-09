Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Hits five triples in drubbing

Beasley totaled 17 points (5-14 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and one rebound in 27 minutes during Friday's 122-105 loss to the Warriors.

Beasley saw extra run Friday with the starting unit basically played off the court in the first half. He was able to hit five triples during his time on the floor but added just one rebound and nothing else. Beasley had a nice run of standard league relevance earlier in the season, however, that time has come to an end and he is now purely a three-point streamer across most formats.