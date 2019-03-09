Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Hits five triples in drubbing
Beasley totaled 17 points (5-14 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and one rebound in 27 minutes during Friday's 122-105 loss to the Warriors.
Beasley saw extra run Friday with the starting unit basically played off the court in the first half. He was able to hit five triples during his time on the floor but added just one rebound and nothing else. Beasley had a nice run of standard league relevance earlier in the season, however, that time has come to an end and he is now purely a three-point streamer across most formats.
More News
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Scores just eight points in loss•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Remains in starting five•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Posts 13 points Friday•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Thrives again from beyond arc•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Posts strong shooting night•
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...