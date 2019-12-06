Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Joins the fun
Beasley chipped in 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during the Nuggets' 129-92 win over the Knicks.
One of eight Nuggets to score at least 10 points, Beasley also logged an absurd plus-33 for the game, a telling sign of the Nuggets complete control all evening. After looking like a bonafide rotational piece for much of last season, Beasley has seen his role and production shrink in coach Michael Malone's system so far this season. If the Nuggets are in the market for a superstar come the deadline, Beasley would be a trade candidate and a noteworthy stash.
