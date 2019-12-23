Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Leads bench in scoring
Beasley produced 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes Sunday in the Nuggets' 128-104 win over the Lakers.
The scoring output was Beasley's second-best total of the season and just one point shy of the top mark he generated in the Nuggets' second game of the season. While Beasley's deft touch from the outside occasionally lends itself to big nights off the bench, he doesn't bring much to the table when his shot isn't falling. As evidence, Beasley is averaging just 1.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks in 15.7 minutes per game this season.
