Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Leads team in minutes

Beasley recorded 11 points (4-13 FG, 3-6 3pt), two rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes during the Nuggets' 122-107 loss to the Pelicans on Thursday.

Although Beasley came off the bench in Thursday's contest, the Florida State product led the Nuggets in minutes. In his ample playing time, the guard enjoyed success from beyond the ark, but was relatively disappointing in every other aspect. Considering the 22-year-old's inconsistent playing time, it's hard to rely on him to be a trusted source of fantasy production at this point in the season.