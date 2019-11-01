Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Leads team in minutes
Beasley recorded 11 points (4-13 FG, 3-6 3pt), two rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes during the Nuggets' 122-107 loss to the Pelicans on Thursday.
Although Beasley came off the bench in Thursday's contest, the Florida State product led the Nuggets in minutes. In his ample playing time, the guard enjoyed success from beyond the ark, but was relatively disappointing in every other aspect. Considering the 22-year-old's inconsistent playing time, it's hard to rely on him to be a trusted source of fantasy production at this point in the season.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.