Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Left out of rotation
Beasley (coach's decision) did not see the court during Thursday's 124-116 win over the Pacers.
Beasley has reached double figures in scoring in four of his last six appearances, but he was limited to single digits in five straight prior to this more recent stretch. After enjoying a mini-breakout last season, Beasley has taken a step back here in 2019-20, which seems unlikely to change unless the Nuggets make some trades or a rash of injuries strikes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...