Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Left out of rotation

Beasley (coach's decision) did not see the court during Thursday's 124-116 win over the Pacers.

Beasley has reached double figures in scoring in four of his last six appearances, but he was limited to single digits in five straight prior to this more recent stretch. After enjoying a mini-breakout last season, Beasley has taken a step back here in 2019-20, which seems unlikely to change unless the Nuggets make some trades or a rash of injuries strikes.