Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Logs 19 minutes in Tuesday's win
Beasley posted nine points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 117-104 win over the Wizards.
Beasley finished with his highest point total through seven appearances in November, this after reaching double figures in two of five games in October. He has taken a major step back here in 2019-20, as he was significantly more involved last season.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...