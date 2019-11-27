Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Logs 19 minutes in Tuesday's win

Beasley posted nine points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 117-104 win over the Wizards.

Beasley finished with his highest point total through seven appearances in November, this after reaching double figures in two of five games in October. He has taken a major step back here in 2019-20, as he was significantly more involved last season.