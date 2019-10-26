Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Nets 17 points

Beasley logged 29 minutes off the bench and delivered 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block during Denver's 108-107 win over Phoenix this Friday.

Beasley was Denver's third-highest scorer in this game -- only behind Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic -- while topping the 28-minute mark of playing time off the bench -- both things should bode well for his upside going forward even though he remains a step or two below the likes of Jokic, Murray and Gary Harris when it comes to a defined role on offense. He will try to build on this performance next Monday at Sacramento.