Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Off injury report
Beasley (quadriceps) is off the injury report heading into Thursday's preseason matchup against Portland, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Beasley had been dealing with a minor quadriceps injury which made him sit out Monday's exhibition contest. The guard will be able to get one final tuneup with the team Thursday before the regular season officially begins next Wednesday.
More News
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...