Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Off injury report

Beasley (quadriceps) is off the injury report heading into Thursday's preseason matchup against Portland, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Beasley had been dealing with a minor quadriceps injury which made him sit out Monday's exhibition contest. The guard will be able to get one final tuneup with the team Thursday before the regular season officially begins next Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories