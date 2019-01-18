Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Offers rare impact on glass
Beasley finished with 13 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes Thursday in the Nuggets' 135-105 win over the Bulls.
The Nuggets had the game in hand by the third quarter, but Beasley didn't see his playing time suffer as coach Michael Malone only chose to restrict the minutes of Denver's more-established starters. As per usual, Beasley made his mark from outside by drilling two of the Nuggets' season-high 20 treys, but the rebounding production was more of a surprise from the shooting guard, who is averaging just 2.6 boards in 22.9 minutes per game on the season. With that in mind, it's probably best to view Beasley's output in the category Thursday as an outlier, and he could see his overall production suffer in future contests now that Gary Harris is back in action after missing the past five games with a hamstring injury. Will Barton will also be in the mix for minutes on the wing as soon as Saturday against the Cavaliers after sitting out versus Chicago due to a personal matter.
