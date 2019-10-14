Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Out Monday
Beasley (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Suns.
Beasley was listed as questionable earlier in the day due to a right quad injury, and he's since been downgraded to out. He figures to have a chance to return Thursday in his squad's last preseason against Portland.
