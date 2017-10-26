Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Plays 15 minutes in Wednesday's loss
Beasley finished with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 110-93 loss to the Hornets.
Beasley earned more minutes in this matchup than he did in the first three regular season games of 2017-18. The absence of Juancho Hernangomez (illness), who is expected to miss about four-to-six weeks, should make it easier for Beasley to see decent minutes for the next month or so. With that being said, it's unclear how much playing time that will amount to or whether he'll be relevant outside of the very deepest leagues.
