Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Plays five minutes in win
Beasley (illness) failed to score while grabbing two rebounds in five minutes during Sunday's win over Timberwolves.
Beasley was able to play limited minutes Sunday despite dealing with an illness coming into the game. His role has diminished of late, as Beasley's seen just 12 total minutes over his past two outings, though it's unclear if it's due to the illness or performance.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.