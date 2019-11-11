Play

Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Plays five minutes in win

Beasley (illness) failed to score while grabbing two rebounds in five minutes during Sunday's win over Timberwolves.

Beasley was able to play limited minutes Sunday despite dealing with an illness coming into the game. His role has diminished of late, as Beasley's seen just 12 total minutes over his past two outings, though it's unclear if it's due to the illness or performance.

