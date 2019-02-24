Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Posts 13 points Friday
Beasley recorded 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a steal across 27 minutes in Friday's 114-104 win over the Mavericks.
Beasley's enjoying a torrid 10-game run from 3-point range, as he's gone 34-of-71 for a 47.9 percent conversion rate from beyond the arc. His sharpshooting skills make him a lock to retain a spot in the starting lineup alongside Jamal Murray, although Isaiah Thomas, Monte Morris and Gary Harris will continue to nip at his heels.
