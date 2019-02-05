Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Posts strong shooting night
Beasley scored 16 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and recorded three rebounds along with an assist and a steal in 31 minutes Monday against the Pistons.
Beasley has been hot from beyond the arc of late, knocking down three or more treys in each of his previous five matchups. He's been receiving more playing time than usual with Gary Harris (hamstring) still on the shelf due to injury. In his previous three games, Beasley is averaging 28.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals to begin the month of February. His playing time figures to take a significant hit when Harris returns to health.
