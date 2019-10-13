Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Questionable for Monday
Beasley is considered questionable to play Monday against the Suns due to a bruised quad, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports.
The issue doesn't look to be anything serious, but Beasley's status will be something for daily fantasy players to monitor as Monday's matchup approaches.
More News
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Stellar off bench•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Scores 13 points Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Drops 20 points in loss•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Scores team-high 25 points Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Spikes production in win•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Returns to action•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.