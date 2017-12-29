Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Questionable for Saturday
Beasley is questionable for Saturday's contest against the 76ers due to right elbow soreness, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
This is the first news of Beasley nursing a sore elbow. More word on his status should arrive following Saturday's morning shootaround. That said, if he's unable to go, the Nuggets' rotation probably won't change too much, as he's averaged just 4.5 minutes per game over his last four appearances.
