Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Questionable Tuesday
Beasley is listed as questionable for Tuesday's contest against Atlanta due to an illness, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Beasley played through the illness in Sunday's win over the Timberwolves, recording two rebounds in five minutes of action. Beasley will likely see a similar situation Tuesday as he continues to recover.
