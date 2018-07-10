Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Questionable with wrist injury
Beasley did not play in Monday's summer league contest against the Bucks due to a wrist injury and is considered questionable moving forward, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Beasley received an X-ray on his wrist Monday, which came back negative. He led the Nuggets in scoring in Saturday's win over the Celtics, contributing 19 points, (6-13 FG, 2-6 3PT, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and three steals. Look for more updates on his status to come in the next couple of days.
