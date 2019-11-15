Play

Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Ready to roll

Beasley (illness) has been cleared to play Thursday against Brooklyn, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Beasley was considered questionable due to illness, but he's been given the green light to play prior to tip. He's averaging 6.3 points and 1.4 rebounds over nine games this year.

