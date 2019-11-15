Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Ready to roll
Beasley (illness) has been cleared to play Thursday against Brooklyn, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Beasley was considered questionable due to illness, but he's been given the green light to play prior to tip. He's averaging 6.3 points and 1.4 rebounds over nine games this year.
