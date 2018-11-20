Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Scores 12 points in 22 minutes
Beasley produced 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 22 minutes during Monday's 104-98 loss to the Bucks.
Beasley saw some nice minutes off the bench Monday, finishing with double-digits for just the sixth time this season. Beasley is a solid rotation guy but offers very little upside, leaving him as a deeper league option at best.
