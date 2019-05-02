Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Scores 13 points Wednesday

Beasley ended with 13 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 97-90 loss to Portland.

Beasley started the second half Wednesday, filling in for Torrey Craig who was off the floor with a facial injury. Craig was able to return to the floor during the second half but was sporting a mask. Beasley finished the game with 13 points but was only able to convert 3-of-8 from the charity stripe. It would appear Craig should be ready to go for Game 3 Friday, but in the event he is forced to the sidelines, Beasley could shift into the starting lineup.