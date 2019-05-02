Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Scores 13 points Wednesday
Beasley ended with 13 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 97-90 loss to Portland.
Beasley started the second half Wednesday, filling in for Torrey Craig who was off the floor with a facial injury. Craig was able to return to the floor during the second half but was sporting a mask. Beasley finished the game with 13 points but was only able to convert 3-of-8 from the charity stripe. It would appear Craig should be ready to go for Game 3 Friday, but in the event he is forced to the sidelines, Beasley could shift into the starting lineup.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...