Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Scores 14 points in Friday's win
Beasley contributed 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 96-88 win over Perth.
Beasley has scored in double figures during all three preseason games, and did so in this one despite the returns of Jamal Murray (ankle) and Gary Harris (hamstring). Through three preseason games, Beasley is averaging 13.7 points (65.0 FG, 68.8 3Pt, 57.1 FT), 3.7 threes, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steal, and 0.3 blocks in 24.3 minutes. While those field goal and three-point shooting percentages are unsustainable, the offseason departure of Wilson Chandler does open the door of opportunity for Beasley and the rest of the wings on the roster.
More News
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Continues to impress with 19-point effort in loss•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Set to play Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Questionable with wrist injury•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Strong showing in Saturday's win•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Solid scoring contributions Friday•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Appears in 62 games•
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.