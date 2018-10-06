Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Scores 14 points in Friday's win

Beasley contributed 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 96-88 win over Perth.

Beasley has scored in double figures during all three preseason games, and did so in this one despite the returns of Jamal Murray (ankle) and Gary Harris (hamstring). Through three preseason games, Beasley is averaging 13.7 points (65.0 FG, 68.8 3Pt, 57.1 FT), 3.7 threes, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steal, and 0.3 blocks in 24.3 minutes. While those field goal and three-point shooting percentages are unsustainable, the offseason departure of Wilson Chandler does open the door of opportunity for Beasley and the rest of the wings on the roster.