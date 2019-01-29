Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Scores 18 points in Monday's win

Beasley totaled 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 95-92 win over the Grizzlies.

Beasley has reached double figures in scoring in nine of the last 10 games, with the lone exception being last Wednesday's scoreless showing against the Jazz, in which he saw just eight minutes. The 22-year-old wing has developed into one of the team's top reserves, but his contributions outside of scoring and three-point shooting remain fairly minimal.