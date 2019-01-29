Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Scores 18 points in Monday's win
Beasley totaled 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 95-92 win over the Grizzlies.
Beasley has reached double figures in scoring in nine of the last 10 games, with the lone exception being last Wednesday's scoreless showing against the Jazz, in which he saw just eight minutes. The 22-year-old wing has developed into one of the team's top reserves, but his contributions outside of scoring and three-point shooting remain fairly minimal.
More News
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Excels off the bench with 19 points•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Back to bench Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Offers rare impact on glass•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Scores 22 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Drops 21 points in loss Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Efficient in win•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...