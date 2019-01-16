Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Scores 22 points in Tuesday's loss

Beasley contributed 22 points (8-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt) and one rebound in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 142-111 loss to the Warriors.

Beasley drew another start in place of Gary Harris (hamstring), and the 22-year-old shooting guard scored at least 20 points for the sixth time through 43 appearances this season. Five of those offensive outbursts have taken place over the last 12 tilts. With that being said, Harris seems to be nearing his return to action.