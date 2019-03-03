Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Scores just eight points in loss
Beasley finished with eight points (3-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 22 minutes during Saturday's 120-112 loss to New Orleans.
Beasley moved to the bench, allowing Gary Harris to resume his spot in the starting unit. This move likely signals the end of Beasley being a standard league asset and owners holding onto him can probably move on to greener pastures.
More News
