Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Scores season-high 27 points
Beasley had 27 points (9-16 FG, 5-10 3PT, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three steals and one assist in 39 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 134-131 win at Golden State.
Beasley came out of nowhere to deliver his best game of the season considering he had scored more than 15 points just twice all season long, and that he hadn't logged more than 30 minutes yet this campaign. This performance should give him a bigger role in the rotation at least on a short-term scenario considering Jamal Murray will miss "multiple contests" due to a sprained left ankle.
