Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Scores team-high 25 points Tuesday

Beasley amassed 25 points (9-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two steals, one assist, and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 118-108 loss to the Jazz.

Beasley ended Tuesday's loss with 25 points in 31 minutes, his highest scoring game in over two months. The starters were run off the court for the Nuggets meaning the second unit saw additional run. He has scored in double-digits just twice in his past nine games prior to Tuesday and so there is certainly an element of risk in streaming him in for the final day of the regular season.