Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Scoring run continues Saturday

Beasley produced 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two rebounds, and two steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 107-106 victory over the Timberwolves.

Beasley remained hot Saturday, dropping another 22 points in the one-point victory. He has been on a tear of late and is cashing in on injuries to both Jamal Murray (ankle) and Gary Harris (groin). Harris has had a slew of soft tissue injuries thus far this season and there is a decent chance the Nuggets manage his time moving forward, once he returns to action. Given the impressive play of Beasley, he will likely maintain a large part in the rotation and should be a borderline 12-team player, especially for those in need of points and threes.