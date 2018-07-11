Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Set to play Wednesday
Beasley (wrist) is available for Wednesday's matchup against the Raptors, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Beasley was held out of Monday's tilt against the Bucks due to a wrist injury, but is feeling healthy enough to take the floor Wednesday. Through 55 summer league minutes, he's totaled 29 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block.
