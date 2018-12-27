Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Sets new career high in loss
Beasley totaled 22 points (8-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 30 minutes in the Nuggets' 111-103 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.
Beasley's scoring total was a career high, and it led the second unit on the night as well. The third-year guard's rebound tally also equaled a season high that he'd established earlier in December. Beasley has encouragingly seen elevated minutes off the bench for the majority of December, a trend that should continue for as long as Gary Harris (hip) is sidelined, at minimum. Factoring in Wednesday's production. Beasley has three straight double-digit scoring efforts and is averaging a solid 11.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steal across 24.5 minutes in 10 contests during the month.
More News
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Drops season-high 20 points Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Scores 12 points in 22 minutes•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Produces with extended opportunity•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Double-figures again for Beasley•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Scores 14 points in Friday's win•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Continues to impress with 19-point effort in loss•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...