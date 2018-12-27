Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Sets new career high in loss

Beasley totaled 22 points (8-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 30 minutes in the Nuggets' 111-103 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.

Beasley's scoring total was a career high, and it led the second unit on the night as well. The third-year guard's rebound tally also equaled a season high that he'd established earlier in December. Beasley has encouragingly seen elevated minutes off the bench for the majority of December, a trend that should continue for as long as Gary Harris (hip) is sidelined, at minimum. Factoring in Wednesday's production. Beasley has three straight double-digit scoring efforts and is averaging a solid 11.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steal across 24.5 minutes in 10 contests during the month.