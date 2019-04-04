Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Spikes production in win

Beasley contributed 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 25 minutes in the Nuggets' 113-85 win over the Spurs on Wednesday.

Like reserve backcourt mate Monte Morris, Beasley saw a healthy allotment of opportunity in the lopsided win. The 22-year-old hadn't scored in double digits since March 21, a drought that was the byproduct of both limited minutes and a significant shooting slump. Beasley had played over 20 minutes only twice in the six games preceding Wednesday's and shot 21.7 percent over that span, including 17.2 percent from distance.