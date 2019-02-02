Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Starting Friday
Beasley will draw the start at shooting guard for Friday's game versus the Rockets, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Beasley will replace Gary Harris (groin) in the starting lineup. With Jamal Murray (ankle) also sidelined the Nuggets' backcourt is relatively thin. Thus, he will presumably be in line for a healthy workload. He has averaged 15.1 points, 2.6 points, and 1.9 assists across 34.6 minutes in seven starts this season.
