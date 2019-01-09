Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Starting Tuesday
Beasley will get the start at shooting guard in Tuesday's tilt against the Heat, Nuggets' host Katy Winge reports.
Beasley will replace Garry Harris (hamstring) in the starting lineup. The start will mark his first of the season. Thus, he figures to be in line for a relatively healthy workload.
