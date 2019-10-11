Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Stellar off bench
Beasley supplied 16 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 19 minutes during the Nuggets' 111-91 preseason win over the Clippers on Thursday.
Beasley outperformed starter Gary Harris (four points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal) for the second time in as many exhibitions, with the FSU product now averaging 14.0 points across the first two preseason games. Beasley took a significant step forward last season while logging a career-high 23.2 minutes per contest, averaging 11.3 points (on 47.4 percent shooting, including 40.2 percent from three-point range), 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 81 games. He'll play a key role in the backcourt rotation at minimum again this season, with Harris' elite defense likely the key to the latter holding onto the starting job for the time being.
